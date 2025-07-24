ACC Q1 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 375 crore, stock slips

Cement maker ACC clocked a 4% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 375 crore in the June 2025 quarter. ACC's June 2024 profit stood at Rs 360 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 17% year-on-year to Rs 6087 crore against Rs 5199 crore in the previous year.

EPS rose to Rs 19.9 per share in Q1 against 19.2 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the current session, ACC stock fell 3.24% to Rs 1,890 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 35,491 crore.

Healthy upticks in volumes, operational efficiency, cost control, and capex management affirm our progress and reinforce our commitment to industry leading cost competitiveness.

Volume rose 12% YoY backed by higher trade volumes and higher premium product as a percentage of trade sales volume (7pp YoY), ensuring market leadership.

Operating EBITDA rose 15% to Rs 778 Cr on a YoY basis. EBITDA margin came at 12.8%.

Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director & CEO, ACC Limited, said, “With a purpose driven accelerated start to the year, our performance reflects the strength of our integrated strategy—anchored in premium sales, operational excellence, cost leadership, and a deep commitment to sustainability. The consistent growth in volumes, efficiency gains, and digital transformation initiatives are enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders. With our science-based net-zero targets validated by the SBTi, we continue to lead the industry in climate responsibility. As we move forward, we remain focused on scaling responsibly, innovating continuously, and building a future-ready building materials solutions company making material impact that contributes meaningfully to nation’s infrastructure and economic ambitions.”

The firm gave outlook for the industry during its Q1 earnings.

Cement demand growth in Q1 FY’26, remained strong at 4% amid favourable macroeconomic situations and sustained demand from housing and infrastructure segments.

It said outlook for Q2 FY’26 continues to remain strong. For FY26, cement demand is expected to grow between 6% to 7% due to rise in demand for affordable housing (both rural and urban), higher spending on infrastructure and commercial sector, which includes increased investment in core and allied infrastructure sector.

ACC Limited, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements and part of the diversified Adani Group, is one of India’s most trusted building materials and concrete solutions company.