Accenture Q1 results: Key takeaways for TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech & TechM

Accenture, analysts said, noted that certain industries are facing higher impact from macroeconomic uncertainties and are thus re-prioritising spends towards cost initiatives

Many analysts tracking the domestic IT sector have turned a bit cautious on outlook for the sector following Accenture's Q1 results.  The Dublin-based firm delivered a strong Q1 results (September-November quarter), with revenue growth coming in higher than the upper end of its guidance. The commentary for Q2 too was robust, but the IT major did not increase its FY23 revenue guidance.

For FY23, operating margin is expected to expand by 10-30 basis points to 15.3-15.5 per cent.

Published on: Dec 19, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 19, 2022, 10:04 AM IST
