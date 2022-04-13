Ace investor Dolly Khanna is betting on these stocks; do you own any?

The stocks of market mavens of Dalal Street are widely tracked by investors. Dolly Khanna, the Chennai-based marquee investor is worth around Rs 600 crore, according to a Trendlyne report.

Khanna has been investing in the domestic stock market since 1996 and her portfolio is entirely managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna.

She has a knack for identifying lesser-known quality stocks at the right time to bet for multibagger returns.

The ace investor was busy in selective buying on Dalal Street during the March quarter. She has added some new stocks to her portfolio.

Data available on Trendlyne showed that the ace investor is bullish on the following stocks!

Goa Carbons Limited - 126,117 shares or 1.4% stake

Shares of Goa Carbon have delivered over 80 per cent return in the last one year. With a market capitilisation of around Rs 520 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Sharda Cropchem Limited - 1,243,710 shares or 1.4% stake

It seems that Dolly Khanna is bullish on the agro chemicals sector. Shares of Sharda Cropchem Limited have already delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. In the past one year, the share price jumped from Rs 284 to Rs 708, logging more than 145 per cent return in this period.

With a market capitilisation of more than Rs 6,200 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited - 137,608 shares or 1.5% stake

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores stock has zoomed over 300 per cent in the past one year. According to MarketsMojo, the company has declared positive results for the last 4 consecutive quarters. Also, the stock is technically in a Bullish range. Multiple factors for the stock are Bullish like MACD, Bollinger Band, KST, DOW and OBV.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited - 989,591 shares or 1% stake

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers stock is yet another multibagger that has appreciated over 500 per cent in just one year. Since the beginning of this calendar year, share price has advanced over 130 per cent to Rs 156.40 as of April 13, 2022.

Long-term investors have also made big gains by investing in this stock as it has surged around 1,500 per cent in the last three years.'

Also, the stock rose 4 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 156.40 on BSE on Wednesday. With a market capitilisation of more than Rs 1,400 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Apart from the new bets, the Chennai-based investor has also increased her stake in companies like Nahar Spinning Mills, Prakash Pipes, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Ajanta Soya, Rama Phosphates, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Aries Agro and Control Print.