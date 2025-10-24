Ace investors Mukul Agrawal, Vijay Kedia, Ashish Kacholia bet on 17 fresh stocks in Q2

Prominent market veterans Mukul Agrawal, Vijay Kedia, and Ashish Kacholia, known for their keen eye for multibagger opportunities, have actively reshuffled their portfolios in Q2 FY26.

Data from Trendlyne reveals that these ace investors collectively placed fresh bets on at least 17 different companies during the September quarter, signalling new areas of interest across diverse sectors.

Mukul Agrawal was notably aggressive in his portfolio expansion, adding 10 new stocks. His fresh acquisitions include a 1.2 per cent stake in IFB Industries, a diversified company engaged in manufacturing home appliances, fine blanked components, and motors. He also picked up a significant 7.6 per cent stake in Osel Devices, which manufactures and trades in hearing aids and LED display components.

Agrawal’s other new bets include Kilitch Drugs (1.3 per cent), N R Agarwal Industries (2 per cent), Protean eGov Technologies (1.5 per cent), Solarium Green Energy (2.9 per cent), Unified Data Tech Solutions (5.3 per cent), Laxmi Finance (3.8 per cent), Vikran Engineering (1.2 per cent), and Zelio EMobility (2 per cent).

Following suit, Ashish Kacholia added five new companies to his portfolio. His additions are led by a 2.7 per cent stake in V-Marc India, a manufacturer and supplier of electrical wires and cables, including both low and high tension (LT/HT) products. Kacholia also initiated positions in Pratham EPC Projects (1.2 per cent), Shree Refrigerations (3.4 per cent), Vikran Engineering (1.5 per cent), and Jain Resource Recycling (1.1 per cent). Notably, Vikran Engineering appears on the shopping lists of both Agrawal and Kacholia, indicating shared bullishness on the stock.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kedia made two fresh additions during the quarter. His portfolio now includes a 1 per cent stake in Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services. The company is primarily engaged in providing comprehensive healthcare services through its network of hospitals.

Kedia’s second new pick was TechD Cybersecurity, where he acquired a 5.3 per cent stake, marking a focused bet on the high-growth cybersecurity sector.