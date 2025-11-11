ACME Solar bags 450 MW power project from SJVN; stock down 2%

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd slipped in Tuesday’s trade after the renewable energy player announced a project win. The dip came even as the Gurugram-based company informed exchanges it had been awarded a major 450 MW - 1800 MWh assured peak power project from SJVN.

According to the company's exchange filing, the project was awarded under the SJVN FDRE-IV tender. ACME Solar secured the 25-year project at a tariff of INR 6.75 per unit. The company received the Letter of Award (LoA) on November 10, 2025, following an e-reverse auction held on October 9.

The ACME Solar stock fell as much as 1.74 per cent to touch a day’s low of Rs 253.45 on the BSE over its previous close of Rs 257.95 apiece. The stock fell 7 per cent in the last four sessions.

The project is focused on supplying peak power to support grid stability. It will require ACME to integrate 300 MW of Solar with approximately 1800 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology. The filing noted this would be ACME Solar's "first project to use Indian made solar cells (under ALMM List-II)."

Commenting on the development, ACME Solar's Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Rahula Kashyapa, said, "Securing the SJVN FDRE-IV project with peak power effectively utilizes the available transmission capacity from night time connectivity thus enabling us realise early revenue."

Kashyapa added, "This is win-win for both customer and ACME Solar as it's lowest price in pure peak power tender achieved so far."

