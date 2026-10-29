ACME Solar shares gain 4% after subsidiary signs 400 MW PPA with NTPC

ACME Solar shares touched a high of Rs 427.15, up 3.97% from the previous close of Rs 410.85. The stock opened at Rs 416.65 and touched a low of Rs 413 during the session.

ACME Solar: Details of the NTPC agreement

The PPA has been executed by ACME Marigold Urja Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. NTPC is the entity purchasing the power under the agreement. The filing classifies the contract as a domestic project and identifies its nature as a power purchase agreement.

The company has not disclosed value of the contract in the filing. Instead, it has specified the project’s contracted capacity of 400 MW and the tariff of Rs 4.37 per unit. Therefore, the agreement's total contract value cannot be stated from the disclosed details.

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The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's listing regulations. The company also stated that the promoter group has no interest in NTPC in relation to the contract and that the agreement does not fall under related-party transactions.