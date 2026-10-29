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ACME Solar shares gain 4% after subsidiary signs 400 MW PPA with NTPC

ACME Solar shares gain 4% after subsidiary signs 400 MW PPA with NTPC

ACMESOLAR411.15(1.18%)

ACME Solar has not disclosed a total rupee value for the contract in the filing. Instead, it has specified the project's contracted capacity of 400 MW and the tariff of Rs 4.37 per unit.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 9:37 AM IST
ACME Solar shares gain 4% after subsidiary signs 400 MW PPA with NTPCACME Solar shares touched a high of Rs 427.15, up 3.97% from the previous close of Rs 410.85.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd shares jumped 4% on Thursday after its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Marigold Urja Private Limited, signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC Ltd for a 400 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project.

Under the agreement, the project will be developed under NTPC's FDRE Tranche 01 at a tariff of Rs 4.37 per unit. The PPA covers a contracted capacity of 400 MW and has a scheduled commencement of supply date of June 30, 2028. The project tenure will be 25 years from the commencement of supply date, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

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ACME Solar shares touched a high of Rs 427.15, up 3.97% from the previous close of Rs 410.85. The stock opened at Rs 416.65 and touched a low of Rs 413 during the session.

ACME Solar: Details of the NTPC agreement

The PPA has been executed by ACME Marigold Urja Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. NTPC is the entity purchasing the power under the agreement. The filing classifies the contract as a domestic project and identifies its nature as a power purchase agreement.

The company has not disclosed value of the contract in the filing. Instead, it has specified the project’s contracted capacity of 400 MW and the tariff of Rs 4.37 per unit. Therefore, the agreement's total contract value cannot be stated from the disclosed details.

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The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's listing regulations. The company also stated that the promoter group has no interest in NTPC in relation to the contract and that the agreement does not fall under related-party transactions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 9:37 AM IST
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