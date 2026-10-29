ACME Solar shares gain 4% after subsidiary signs 400 MW PPA with NTPC

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd shares jumped 4% on Thursday after its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Marigold Urja Private Limited, signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC Ltd for a 400 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project.
Under the agreement, the project will be developed under NTPC's FDRE Tranche 01 at a tariff of Rs 4.37 per unit. The PPA covers a contracted capacity of 400 MW and has a scheduled commencement of supply date of June 30, 2028. The project tenure will be 25 years from the commencement of supply date, according to the company’s regulatory filing.