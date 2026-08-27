ACME Solar shares off 2% from day's high despite securing Rs 1,571 crore project funding

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd shares on Thursday fell 2 per cent from day's high even as the renewable energy company secured Rs 1,571 crore in long-term project funding from India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL). From an opening level of Rs 398.85, the stock fell 1.89 per cent to hit a low of Rs 391.30. A total of 37,000 lakh shares traded on the BSE so far compared with its two-week average volumes of 1.40 lakh shares. This was the third day of fall for the stock that has rallied 64.42 per cent this year so far.
The funding will be used for the construction and development of ACME Renewtech Sixth, a 300 MW assured peak power project in Rajasthan. IIFCL will be the sole lender for the project, with a repayment tenor of 19 years. The latest funding takes ACME Solar's total financing secured during the current fiscal to Rs 10,976 crore.