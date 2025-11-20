ACME Solar shares rise 2% as Gujarat wind project enters 2nd phase; check details

Shares of ACME Solar advanced in Thursday’s trade after the renewable energy company announced the operationalisation of the second phase of its wind power project in Gujarat. The update offered some respite to the counter, which had come under sustained selling pressure in recent days.

The stock rose as much as 1.68 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 247.15 on the BSE, compared with its previous close of Rs 243.05 apiece. The bounce is noteworthy from a technical perspective, as the scrip has been in a corrective phase, having slipped in 10 of the past 14 sessions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a regulatory filing on November 20, the Gurugram-based company said it has commissioned additional 16 MW of its 100 MW wind power project, located in Surendaranagar, Gujarat.

This marks the second phase of the project, coming after the first phase commissioning of 28 MW in October 25. With this addition, the facility’s operational capacity has risen to 44 MW out of the total 100 MW. The latest milestone has also lifted ACME Solar’s overall operational footprint to 2,934 MW.

The company said officials from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) witnessed the commissioning activity, while the formal certification is expected soon.

The power output from the project is backed by a long-term arrangement. Electricity will be supplied under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between ACME Eco Clean and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.

Advertisement

On the execution side, the project is being built by the firm's in-house EPC arm and uses 4 MW turbines supplied by SANY. Funding support has been secured from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

The company also highlighted that the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) recently granted a revision in timelines, extending the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date (SCOD) to March 5, 2026, after acknowledging Force Majeure events under the Power Purchase Agreement. Despite the relaxation, ACME Solar underscored that the project has been early commissioned with part capacity across the first two phases.

ACME Solar Holdings Limited is an integrated clean energy developer with offerings across solar, wind, hybrid, and storage solutions. In addition to its existing operational base, the firm is currently executing 4,456 MW of under-construction projects, including a sizeable 13.5 GWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) portfolio.