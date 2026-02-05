Adani Energy shares gain as Adani group firm delivers 1 cr smart meters ahead of guidance

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) advanced in Thursday’s trade after the Adani group firm said it had become the first player in India, and possibly globally, to successfully deliver 1 crore electricity smart meters across discoms. The company said the next 1 crore meters were scheduled to be delivered in the coming financial year.

AESL said it had met the milestone ahead of its guidance of reaching the 1 crore mark by March 31, 2026. At 1.25 pm, AESL shares were trading 1.42 per cent higher at Rs 1,002. With this, the Adani group stock has cut its year-to-date losses to 4.27 per cent.

As an a advanced metering infrastructure service provider, AESL has a mandate to install 2.5 crore smart meters across five states. At 25,000 per day, its pace of installation is highest in the industry, Adani Green said in an exchange filing today.

Chief Executive Officer Kandarp Patel said, “Reaching an installed base of 1 crore smart meters is a testament to our benchmarked execution excellence and deep engagement with distribution utilities and consumers. These smart meters are not just devices — these are catalysts for empowering consumers with real-time usage data, improving grid reliability, reducing losses, and enabling efficient energy management. We remain committed to playing a pivotal role in India’s digital energy transition.”

AESL said it has been able to achieve highest daily installation rate by taking an integrated and ecosystem approach. To have a larger control and visibility over the entire value chain, AESL has tied up with sister firms like Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions’ smart metering and IoT division, AdaniConneX for local data hosting, besides signing up with tier I meter brands to ensure delivery timelines and

manage platform relevance during the contract period, the Adani group firm said.

AESL began started installing smart metering in 2024 and achieved the 1 crore-mark in approximately 24 months, making it the quickest installation pace in the country.

Under RDSS, India is looking to replace 25 crore conventional meters with advanced smart meters to

modernise the power distribution landscape.

Smart meters are designed to enhance billing accuracy, improve demand forecasting, reduce Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses, support integration of renewable energy resources and plan for grid design and operations, besides providing well-informed input on the consumption side.