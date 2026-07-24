Adani Energy Solutions has emerged as a 'Hold' for investors with a six-month view, with market expert Pradip Haldar indicating that the stock could climb to the Rs 1,850-1,900 zone despite the possibility of a shallow near-term correction. Responding to a query from a BTTV viewer holding the stock at Rs 1,531, Haldar said the chart structure remains constructive and does not yet signal any major risk to the ongoing trend.

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Strong chart setup keeps bulls in control

Haldar’s core argument rests on the stock’s weekly chart pattern, which he described as “very strong” and one that shows no meaningful technical damage. According to him, Adani Energy Solutions has formed a 'Flag' pattern on the weekly chart — a continuation setup that typically appears after a strong upmove and often precedes another leg higher once consolidation is complete.

He added that after such a breakout, stocks usually take two-three weeks to absorb the prior consolidation range. That, in his view, explains why investors may still see some short-term volatility before the next directional move becomes clearer.

Dip risk remains, but hold call stays intact

For investors worried about immediate downside, Haldar flagged the possibility of a modest pullback toward Rs 1,602 and Rs 1,580. However, he stopped well short of calling for an exit, saying investors should continue to hold the stock as the broader setup remains intact.

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Breakout signals upside toward Rs 1,900

Haldar also pointed to an “Inside Bar” formation on the technical chart, which was followed by a breakout, a signal traders often read as a sign of tightening price action before expansion. “I think one should stay put. I don't see any problem with that,” he said, underlining his conviction that the stock’s trend remains favorable.

On targets, the expert said the pattern projection suggests Adani Energy Solutions could move toward “almost Rs 1,850 to Rs 1,900” over the next six months. For existing shareholders, that implies the current setup is less about reacting to every dip and more about staying aligned with a still-positive medium-term trend.

For now, the message is clear: unless the chart structure weakens materially, Adani Energy Solutions remains a hold with bullish technical potential.