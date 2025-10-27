Adani Energy Solutions Q2 profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 557 crore; revenue up 6%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Monday reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its adjusted profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 557 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26). In a statement, the company said the PAT for the year-ago quarter had a one-time positive impact of deferred tax worth Rs 314 crore, which has been adjusted to provide a 'like-for-like' comparison.

According to Adani Energy Solutions, total income for the quarter grew 6 per cent YoY to Rs 6,767 crore, supported by stable operating performance and higher System Control Area (SCA) income arising from increased capital expenditure. For the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26), total income rose 16 per cent YoY to Rs 13,793 crore.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 2,126 crore, up 12 per cent YoY, driven by steady growth in the transmission and distribution segment and a rising contribution from the smart metering business. On a half-yearly basis, EBITDA increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 4,144 crore, marking a record high for the company.

Adani Energy Solutions further stated that profit before tax (PBT) increased 25 per cent YoY in Q2 FY26 and 34 per cent YoY in H1 FY26 to Rs 1,404 crore. Adjusted PAT for H1 FY26 surged 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,096 crore, aided by double-digit EBITDA growth, flat depreciation, and only a marginal rise in interest expenses.

AESL added that its cash profit rose 14 per cent each in Q2 FY26 and H1 FY26 to Rs 1,167 crore and Rs 2,212 crore, respectively, underscoring robust operational efficiency and healthy cash generation.

The company declared its quarterly results after market hours. Earlier in the day, AESL shares closed 0.16 per cent higher at Rs 946 apiece on BSE.