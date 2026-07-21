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Adani Energy Solutions shares hit 52-week high as Q1 FY27 profit jumps 124%

Adani Energy Solutions shares hit 52-week high as Q1 FY27 profit jumps 124%

The stock gained 3.45 per cent to hit a one-year high of Rs 1,789 shortly after the earnings announcement.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026 2:32 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions shares hit 52-week high as Q1 FY27 profit jumps 124%Adani Energy: Revenue from operations rose 42.41 per cent YoY to Rs 9,711.08 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 6,819.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd, climbed in Tuesday's afternoon trade after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter (Q1 FY27).

The stock gained 3.45 per cent to hit a one-year high of Rs 1,789 shortly after the earnings announcement. It recorded high trading volume along with the price action as around 2.12 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE.

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The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 1.53 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 37.07 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,10,230.47 crore.

For the quarter ended June 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of Rs 1,149.06 crore, registering a 124.22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 512.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 42.41 per cent YoY to Rs 9,711.08 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 6,819.28 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for the quarter came in at Rs 9,852.20 crore.

On the expenditure front, total expenses increased 43.94 per cent YoY to Rs 8,439.71 crore from Rs 5,863.55 crore in the same quarter last year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 21, 2026 2:32 PM IST
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