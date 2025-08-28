Adani Energy Solutions shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), earlier known as Adani Transmission are in focus today after the firm said it has incorporated a new subsidiary.

Adani Energy Solutions shares ended 2.02% lower at Rs 788.95 on BSE on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 94,775 crore. Total 0.16 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.27 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

"We would like to inform that the Company has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary company in the name of Adani Energy Solutions Step-Fifteen Limited as per MCA intimation(s) received by the Company on 27 th August 2025 at about 01.50 a.m. IST," said Adani Energy.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Energy Solutions stands at 39.3, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold zone. Adani Energy Solutions stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Adani Energy Solutions is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 19,800 ckm and 53,000 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, Adani Energy Solutions serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.