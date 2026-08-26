Adani Energy shares gain after Rs 4,700 crore Maharashtra transmission project

The project, named "Network Expansion Scheme in Western Region to Cater to Pumped Storage Potential near Satara (up to 4500 MW) - Part A", was won through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process, where AESL emerged as the lowest bidder. The project will be housed under the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Satara Power Transmission Ltd and is scheduled to be delivered within 36 months.

The project will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL's transmission portfolio. This will take the company's cumulative transmission network to 29,739 ckm and transformation capacity to 1,43,425 MVA.

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The project includes the establishment of a 765/400 kV substation at Satara, a Kolhapur-Satara 765 kV double-circuit transmission line and augmentation of the Kolhapur pooling station, along with associated transmission infrastructure.

Pumped storage projects are emerging as a critical enabler of India's clean energy transition by providing the flexibility and reliability required to integrate large-scale renewable energy into the grid, said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

"The Satara transmission project will create a vital transmission backbone to supports both renewable energy evacuation and energy storage deployment, strengthening power flows between Southern and Western India. AESL remains committed to building future-ready transmission infrastructure that enables renewable energy growth, enhances grid stability and supports India's long-term decarbonisation goals," Patel said.