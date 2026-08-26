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Adani Energy shares gain after Rs 4,700 crore Maharashtra transmission project

Adani Energy shares gain after Rs 4,700 crore Maharashtra transmission project

ADANIENSOL1,594.50(2.53%)

Adani Energy Solutions shares rose 1.75 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,617.85 on BSE. The stock is up 56 per cent in the past six months.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 9:35 AM IST
Adani Energy shares gain after Rs 4,700 crore Maharashtra transmission projectAdani Energy said the project will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL's transmission portfolio.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) shares rose in Wednesday's trade after the Adani group firm won a transmission project in Maharashtra with an estimated capital expenditure of around Rs 4,700 crore. The project will facilitate evacuation of up to 4,500 MW of renewable and storage power and strengthen the inter-regional transmission corridor between the Western and Southern grids.

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Following the development, Adani Energy Solutions shares rose 1.75 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,617.85 on BSE. The stock is up 56 per cent in the past six months.

The project, named "Network Expansion Scheme in Western Region to Cater to Pumped Storage Potential near Satara (up to 4500 MW) - Part A", was won through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process, where AESL emerged as the lowest bidder. The project will be housed under the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Satara Power Transmission Ltd and is scheduled to be delivered within 36 months.

The project will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL's transmission portfolio. This will take the company's cumulative transmission network to 29,739 ckm and transformation capacity to 1,43,425 MVA.

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The project includes the establishment of a 765/400 kV substation at Satara, a Kolhapur-Satara 765 kV double-circuit transmission line and augmentation of the Kolhapur pooling station, along with associated transmission infrastructure.

Pumped storage projects are emerging as a critical enabler of India's clean energy transition by providing the flexibility and reliability required to integrate large-scale renewable energy into the grid, said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

"The Satara transmission project will create a vital transmission backbone to supports both renewable energy evacuation and energy storage deployment, strengthening power flows between Southern and Western India. AESL remains committed to building future-ready transmission infrastructure that enables renewable energy growth, enhances grid stability and supports India's long-term decarbonisation goals," Patel said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 9:35 AM IST
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