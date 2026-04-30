Adani Energy Solutions stock surges 48% in a month; buy on dips?

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions (formerly Adani Transmission) have surged 48% in month, keeping investors guessing how long will the rally last in the Adani Group stock. The power transmission sector stock is trading near its record high reached on April 28. It hit a high of Rs 1463 in the same session.

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The momentum in the stock is bullish with the Adani Energy Solutions stock trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

There are more buyers than sellers for this stock with its RSI reaching 80.2 mark signalling the stock is strongly overbought on charts.

Adani Energy Solutions shares have a one-year beta of 1.64, indicating high volatility during the period. Amid the ongoing rally and minor selloff, the Adani stock has gained 90% from the 52-week low of Rs 744.45 reached on September 5, 2025.

In the previous session, the Adani Energy Solutions stock closed lower at Rs 1419.25. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.66 lakh crore.

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Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said "Adani Energy Solutions is in a strong bullish breakout phase, moving above the Rs 1060 resistance with rising volumes supporting the move. Price is trading above all key EMAs (20/50/100/200), indicating a strong uptrend, while RSI above 80 signals overbought conditions and chances of near-term consolidation."

Kamble further says it is a buy on dip stock for now.

"Fresh entry should be avoided at current levels; better to buy on dips towards Rs 1320- Rs 1350 with stop loss at Rs 1250. For momentum continuation, a breakout above Rs 1460 can lead to targets of Rs 1550–1620. Existing holders should continue to hold with a trailing stop loss at Rs 1300 as trend structure remains positive," added Kamble.

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Adani Energy Solutions is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 19,800 ckm and 53,000 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, Adani Energy Solutions serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.