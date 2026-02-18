Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy shares in focus today; here's why

Shares of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises and Adani Green Energy are in focus today. Adani Enterprises shares will be tracked post after the Adani Group a direct investment of $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035.

Separately, Adani Road Transport Limited (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has completed the acquisition of 49% shareholding of Sree Vishwa Varadhi Private Limited (“SVVPL”) on February 17, 2026, by way of subscription to fresh equity shares in SVVPL.

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy said Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven Limited (AREH11L), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Skyspin Energy Limited (SEL) on February 17, 2026.

The main objective of SEL is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.



On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises stock rose 2.64% to Rs 2242.25 against the previous close of Rs 21.84.65. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.58 lakh crore. Total 1.11 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.55 crore.

On similar lines, Adani Green Energy stock closed 2.55% higher at Rs 1016.35 against the previous close of Rs 991. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.67 lakh crore. Total 2.28 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 22.80 crore.