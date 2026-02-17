Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports shares in news today; here's why 

Shares of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises and India's largest private port operator Adani Ports are in focus today. Adani Enterprises shares will be tracked post incorporation of Navi Mumbai Power Transmission Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary by AdaniConnex Private Limited, a Joint Venture Company. The objective of the new company is to carry out the business of electric power generation and transmission.

On the other hand, Adani Ports said Astro Worldwide Investment Limited, BVI, wholly owned subsidiary of Sunrise Worldwide Enterprise Limited, BVI, in which The Adani Harbour International DMCC (step down subsidiary of the ports major) owns 80% stake, has incorporated 12 entities as wholly owned subsidiaries on February 16, 2026.

Astro Worldwide Investment Limited, BVI owns 100% stake in the 12 entities.

On Monday, Adani Enterprises stock rose 2% to Rs 2184.65.65 against the previous close of Rs 2141.35. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.52 lakh crore. Total 0.66 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.26 crore.

On similar lines, Adani Ports stock closed 1.45% higher at Rs 1541.60 against the previous close of Rs 1519.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.55 lakh crore. Total 1.70 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.74 crore.