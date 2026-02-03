Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Energy: Adani Stocks rally up to 13% on India-US trade deal

Adani group stocks such Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd surged up to xx per cent in Tuesday's trade amid a broader market rally on Tuesday, following the announcement of India US trade deal.

By 9.44 am, Adani group flagship Adani Enterprises had rallied 11.89 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,232. Adani Power Ltd jumped 7.76 per cent to Rs 145. Adani Green Energy Ltd soared 12.87 per cent to Rs 951.35. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd climbed 10 per cent to Rs 972.55. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd advanced 7.16 per cent to Rs 1,503.30. Adani Total Gas Ltd gained 6.36 per cent to Rs 551.85. Ambuja Cements and ACC gained 2 per cent each.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The rally in Adani stocks was seen amid a broader market rally as analysts said the revised US tariff on Indian goods at 18 per cent, down from 25 per cent earlier, along with the removal of the additional 25 per cent levy linked to Russian crude oil imports, should make India more competitive than its peers. They said the move could also support a recovery in the rupee and revive foreign equity inflows.

(More to come)