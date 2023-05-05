Adani Enterprises, Britannia, Federal Bank: How to trade these stocks amid results?

Strong foreign inflows, falling crude oil prices and weakness in the dollar brought the bulls back at Dalal Street on Monday. The BSE Sensex surged 555.95 points, or 0.91 per cent, to settle at 61,749.25. The NSE Nifty gained 165.95 points, or 0.92 per cent to 18,255.80.

During the session, select results-bound stocks were on traders' radar. They included Adani Enterprises, Britannia Industries and Federal Bank. Here is what Rohan Shah, Head Technical Analyst at Stoxbox has to say on these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Adani Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,130 | Stop Loss: 1,790

Adani Enterprises corrected 76 per cent after the Hindenburg report. It plummeted to a low of Rs 1,017 on February 3 but managed a to recover 118 per cent since then. The stock has briefly been trading in the range of Rs 2,135-1,017 with higher-low formations. These price contractions have been shrinking by time and its depth suggested a potential suction of available supply at elevated levels, resulting in volatility compression. That is a positive sign. One can expect a potential upside of 11 per cent to the levels of Rs 2,130. The intermediate support is placed at Rs 1,790 level.



Britannia Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,800 | Stop Loss: 4,422 |

Britannia has been trending in the ascending channel and is currently trading towards the higher end of the pattern. The price action on the daily timeframe is trading in a Cup and Handle schematic, which is a sign of trend continuation. The RSI is trading neutrally above the 65 level across its daily and higher timeframe charts that indicates thrust in the price momentum. One can expect a potential upside till Rs 4,800 level. The immediate support for the FMCG stock is placed at Rs 4,422 level.



Federal Bank | Rangebound | Target Price: Rs 152-155 | Stop Loss: 132-134 |

Federal Bank surpassed its multi-month supply zone of Rs 127-122 in October 2022 with a wide bull candle. Strong volumes on the counter highlights the bullish bias. That said, the stock is trading in a range of Rs 143-Rs 124 level post the breakout. This week, the stock staged a breakout from the multi week base, formed at the lower end of the range, and its previous resistance zone, which denotes the bullish price action for short-to-medium term trend. The stock may continue its upward momentum and inch higher towards Rs 152-155 in the short run. On the flip side, the Rs 134-132 range would act as the key support area for the stock.



(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

