Adani Enterprises completes acquisition of Parserlabs India, shares gain 

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday said Sirius Digitech Limited, a joint venture of Adani Global Limited, Mauritius, has acquired the remaining 22.5% stake in Parserlabs India Private Limited (PIPL). "Sirius Digitech acquired 22,500 equity shares (having face Value of Re.1 per share) for Rs. 20,000/- per share for an aggregate investment of Rs. 45,00,00,000/- constituting 22.5% of Share Capital of PIPL," said Adani Enterprises.

The transaction, completed on March 19, 2025, marks a milestone in Adani Group's expansion into the data centre and cloud services sector.

The aim of acquiring controlling stake in PIPL by Adani Group (through Sirius Digitech) is expansion of its offerings in the data centre and cloud offering space.

PIPL is a cutting-edge Sovereign AI and Cloud Indian-Origin Startup.

In July 2024, Sirius Digitech had acquired 77.5% stake in PIPL. Sirius Digitech Limited is a joint venture company of Adani Global Limited, Mauritius which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Enterprises were trading 0.73% higher at Rs 2,338.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.69 lakh crore.