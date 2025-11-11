Adani Enterprises discloses details of Rs 24,930 crore rights issue at 24% discount; check details

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) has announced the detailed terms of its much-anticipated Rs 24,930 crore rights issue, marking one of India’s largest equity fundraises by a private conglomerate. The company’s board has approved the issuance of 13.85 crore partly paid-up equity shares to existing shareholders, aiming to bolster its capital structure and reduce debt as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The rights issue price has been set at Rs 1,800 per share, representing a 24% discount to Adani Enterprises’ closing price of Rs 2,370.2 on Tuesday. This discount is designed to encourage shareholder participation and enhance liquidity. Each equity share will carry a face value of Re 1, with the proceeds earmarked for debt optimisation, capital expenditure, and expansion of business assets across the company’s diversified portfolio.

Eligible shareholders — those holding shares as of the record date, November 17, 2025 — will be entitled to subscribe to three rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up shares held. The Letter of Offer, detailing fractional entitlements and payment schedules, will be issued at a later stage.

While the subscription and allotment dates have not yet been disclosed, market analysts expect the rights issue to open before the end of the calendar year. The offering allows shareholders to increase their stake in the company at a discounted rate, while also strengthening Adani Enterprises’ balance sheet at a time of heightened investment activity across the group.

As of September 2025, Adani Enterprises reported a gross debt of Rs 92,065 crore. The fundraise comes at a time when the Adani Group is gearing up for substantial capital expenditure, projecting annual investments of $15–20 billion over the next five years. The company’s latest annual report emphasises a hybrid funding model combining equity and internal cash flows to maintain “asset-backed growth with optimal debt utilisation.”

Adani Enterprises’ management reiterated this strategy, noting, “Equity and internal cash generation consistently support asset-backed business growth and enable effective debt management at optimal levels.” The move is expected to improve leverage ratios and provide greater financial flexibility for ongoing projects in infrastructure, energy, and airport operations.

Market participants are watching the development closely, with the issue likely to influence Adani Enterprises’ shareholding pattern and overall capital structure. Analysts say the rights issue reflects the company’s intent to maintain a robust equity cushion amid continued expansion.

Shares of Adani Enterprises ended little changed at ₹2,370.2 on the BSE on Tuesday, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.4%. Over the past month, the stock has declined about 6%, and nearly 18% over the past year, amid sector-wide volatility and investor caution around leveraged infrastructure plays.

Meanwhile, activity in Adani Enterprises’ derivatives segment saw 8,184 put option contracts traded at a strike price of ₹2,300, set to expire on November 25, 2025, reflecting heightened investor interest following the announcement.

As one of the flagship companies of the Adani Group, Adani Enterprises’ successful rights issue will be seen as a critical test of investor confidence — not only in the company’s financial health but also in its broader vision of sustainable, asset-backed growth.