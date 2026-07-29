Adani Enterprises posts Rs 1,160 crore Q1 loss on one-time OFAC settlement; revenue jumps 50%

Despite the loss, the company's revenue from operations rose 49.91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 32,923.98 crore in the June quarter from Rs 21,961.20 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 49 per cent YoY to Rs 5,642 crore during the quarter.

"Adani Enterprises has begun FY27 with an exceptionally strong performance, delivering its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 5,642 crore, driven by the growing scale and maturity of our infrastructure and incubation platforms," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"The commencement of international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, toll collections on the Ganga Expressway, the expansion of our solar module capacity and a major new hyperscale data center order mark important milestones in our growth journey," he added.

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"The successful Rs 15,000 crore QIP further reflects strong institutional confidence in our strategy and execution capabilities. As India's infrastructure requirements expand, we remain focused on building globally competitive businesses that advance national priorities and create enduring value for all our stakeholders," the Adani Group Chairman further stated.

Separately, Adani Enterprises said its board has appointed Anju Abrol as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) for a term of three years, subject to shareholders' approval.

Following the earnings announcement, Adani Enterprises shares were last seen trading 0.74 per cent higher at Rs 3,024.80.