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Adani Enterprises posts Rs 1,160 crore Q1 loss on one-time OFAC settlement; revenue jumps 50%

Adani Enterprises posts Rs 1,160 crore Q1 loss on one-time OFAC settlement; revenue jumps 50%

The company said the loss was primarily due to a one-time settlement payment of Rs 2,644.02 crore ($275 million) made to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 3:36 PM IST
Adani Enterprises posts Rs 1,160 crore Q1 loss on one-time OFAC settlement; revenue jumps 50%Despite the loss, the company's revenue from operations rose 49.91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 32,923.98 crore in the June quarter from Rs 21,961.20 crore in the same period last year.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,160.23 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a consolidated net profit of Rs 885.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said the loss was primarily due to a one-time settlement payment of Rs 2,644.02 crore ($275 million) made to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

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Despite the loss, the company's revenue from operations rose 49.91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 32,923.98 crore in the June quarter from Rs 21,961.20 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 49 per cent YoY to Rs 5,642 crore during the quarter.

"Adani Enterprises has begun FY27 with an exceptionally strong performance, delivering its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 5,642 crore, driven by the growing scale and maturity of our infrastructure and incubation platforms," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"The commencement of international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, toll collections on the Ganga Expressway, the expansion of our solar module capacity and a major new hyperscale data center order mark important milestones in our growth journey," he added.

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"The successful Rs 15,000 crore QIP further reflects strong institutional confidence in our strategy and execution capabilities. As India's infrastructure requirements expand, we remain focused on building globally competitive businesses that advance national priorities and create enduring value for all our stakeholders," the Adani Group Chairman further stated.

Separately, Adani Enterprises said its board has appointed Anju Abrol as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) for a term of three years, subject to shareholders' approval.

Following the earnings announcement, Adani Enterprises shares were last seen trading 0.74 per cent higher at Rs 3,024.80.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 3:36 PM IST
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