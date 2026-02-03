Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, reported a Q3 profit of Rs 5627 crore in the last quarter against Rs 58 crore in the year ago period. Revenue rose 8.6% to Rs 25475 crore in the last quarter against Rs 23501 crore in the Q3 of previous fiscal. EBITDA rose 18.6% to Rs 4297 crore in Q3 against Rs 3723 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Adani Enterprises stock zoomed 12% to Rs 2232 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.54 lakh crore. Total 3.91 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 85.97 crore. Later, the stock ended 10.38% higher at Rs 2201.70.

The company said it successfully completed Rights Issue of shares raising Rs 24,930 crore with the issue oversubscribed by 30%. It also raised Rs 1,000 crore via its 3rd public issue of NCDs in January 2026.

For the nine month ended December 2025, profit rose 193% to Rs 9560 crore against Rs 3254 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

However, revenue slipped 4% to Rs 69,756 crore in nine months to December 2025 against Rs 72,763 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

“With resilient execution and a clear strategic focus, Adani Enterprises has delivered a robust operating performance in the first nine months of FY26, reflecting the strength of our incubator model and the depth of our diversified infrastructure portfolio," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.