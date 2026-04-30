Adani Enterprises Q4 FY26: Swings to Rs 221 crore net loss from profit last year; announces dividend — check amount, record date

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss (attributable to the owners of the company) of Rs 221 crore in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY26) as compared to a profit of Rs 3,845 crore in the year-ago period. The flagship Adani Group entity stated that Q4 FY26 results were impacted by depreciation on recently commissioned assets, including the Navi Mumbai and Copper plants.

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It also mentioned that profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 4,309 crore, excluding an exceptional gain of Rs 9,215 crore on the sale of the AWL stake and of cement units to Ambuja Cements Ltd.

The company's total income, however, rose 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33,187 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 27,602 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA climbed 3 per cent YoY to Rs 4,479 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 4,346 crore.

Along with earnings, the company's Board also declared a dividend of Rs 1.30 per share. "Recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 (@ 130 per cent) per Equity Share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2025-26, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)," it stated.

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It has fixed June 12, 2026, as the record date for the dividend purpose. "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 12th June, 2026, as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company," Adani Enterprises said.

"The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 30th June, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," it added.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, "What is particularly encouraging is that majority of the EBITDA is now led by our core infrastructure incubating businesses and stable mining services, reflecting the maturity and scale of our operating portfolio. FY26 has also been a year of decisive progress in building and making ready some of the large infra assets of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Guwahati Airport and the Ganga Expressway."

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Meanwhile, the quarterly announcements came after market hours today. Earlier in the day, Adani Enterprises shares settled 0.85 per cent lower at Rs 2,404.05.