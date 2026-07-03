Adani Enterprises QIP, $11.5 billion JV: 2 reasons why the Adani stock is in focus today

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) are in focus on Friday for two reasons. First, the Adani Group flagship's board approved the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore. Second, the company announced a 50:50 joint venture with IHC Group Company for a $11.5 billion aluminium project in Odisha.

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Adani Enterprises QIP kicks off

Adani Enterprises said a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price is permitted under SEBI ICDR Regulations. Based on the maximum permissible discount, the indicative issue price works out to Rs 2,883 per share, representing a 9.27 per cent discount to the latest closing price. The company will issue 3,46,86,090 shares (indicative), which will account for 2.6 per cent of the post-issue outstanding equity capital, based on the indicative issue price.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and IIFL Capital Services Limited have been appointed as the book running lead managers for the issue.

AEL forms 50:50 JV for $11.5 billion project

Adani Enterprises said the aluminium project would comprise of a 4 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) alumina refinery, 2 MMTPA aluminium smelter and 1 MMTPA downstream manufacturing park, making it India's largest integrated aluminium investment. The greenfield project will be developed in two phases with investments of Rs 66,000 crore and Rs 44,000 crore, making it Odisha's largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) proposal. The investment is expected to create 53,500 jobs and positions Odisha as a global aluminium manufacturing hub, AEL said.

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Karan Adani, Managing Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Director, Adani Cement, said: “The proposed project reflects our confidence in Odisha as a long-term manufacturing destination. The proposed JV between Adani Group and IHC Group will further strengthen our robust partnership. Together with the Government of Odisha, we will build an integrated aluminium ecosystem that creates jobs, expands value-added manufacturing and strengthens India's industrial competitiveness.”

Meanwhile, the Gautam Adani-led company received ESG rating from Care Ratings. AEL said Care ESG Ratings has assigned Adani Enterprises Limited an ESG score of 83.1 (CareEdge – ESG 1+), reflecting sustained commitment to best - in-class practices, transparent disclosures across environmental, social and governance dimensions. This rating action follows CARE ESG Ratings' annual surveillance review and incorporates the latest disclosures made in Company’s FY26 Integrated Annual Report.