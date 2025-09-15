Adani Enterprises receives LoA for ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath; details here

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship entity of the Adani Group, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) for developing a ropeway between Sonprayag and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

The 12.9 km ropeway, to be built under AEL's Roads, Metro, Rail and Water (RMRW) division, involves an investment of Rs 4,081 crore. Once completed, it will reduce the travel time to the Kedarnath shrine from the current 8–9 hours of trekking to just 36 minutes.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The project, part of the National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana, will be executed in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode on a revenue-share basis with NHLML. It is expected to be completed in six years, after which AEL will operate the facility for 29 years.

With a carrying capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, the ropeway is expected to serve a large number of pilgrims. Kedarnath receives nearly 20 lakh visitors annually, underscoring the scale of the project.

Commenting on the development, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said: "The Kedarnath ropeway is more than an engineering project – it is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure. By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand's people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand."

Advertisement

The company announcement came post-market hours on Monday. Earlier in the day, AEL shares settled 0.33 per cent lower at Rs 2,383.10.