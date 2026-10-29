Adani Enterprises shares: AEL targets by Cantor Fitzgerald, MOFSL, IIFL and Jefferies

AEL shares rose 5.24 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,612.25 apiece on BSE, trimming its three-month fall to 13.64 per cent.

On YoY basis, Adani Enterprises Ltd recorded a 54.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,492.04 crore.

As capex intensity moderates and incubated businesses move toward monetisation, rising cash generation should support faster deleveraging and further capital recycling, MOFSL said.

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"We believe its market leadership, superior scale, diversified growth portfolio, and proven incubator model position AEL as a leading global infrastructure platform. We largely retain our estimates and maintain our BUY rating on AEL with a revised SoTP-based TP of Rs 3,350," MOFSL said.

Jefferies said AEL's Q2 Ebitda beat its estimates driven by Airports, Copper and Others segments. Strong operating performance also reflected in PAT beat, it said.

"In our base case, we estimate Ebitda and PAT CAGRs at 23 per cent and 48 per cent over FY26-FY31E. We expect Airport segment to benefit from the recent revision in aero tariffs, growth in non-aero business, and contributions from NMIAL Airport. Data Center ramp-up is on track. Airports contribute 50 per cent of target EV for the stock. We value AEL at Rs 3,830, based on EV/Ebitda for individual businesses," it said.

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Cantor Fitzgerald suggested 'Overweight' and a target of Rs 3,254. IIFL has 'Buy' and a target of Rs 3,282 on AEL.