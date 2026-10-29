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Adani Enterprises shares: AEL targets by Cantor Fitzgerald, MOFSL, IIFL and Jefferies

Adani Enterprises shares: AEL targets by Cantor Fitzgerald, MOFSL, IIFL and Jefferies

AEL share price outlook: MOFSL said Adani Enterprises' Q2 earnings performance was better than expectations and the outlook remains positive.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 2:04 PM IST
Adani Enterprises shares: AEL targets by Cantor Fitzgerald, MOFSL, IIFL and JefferiesCantor Fitzgerald suggested 'Overweight' and a target of Rs 3,254. IIFL has 'Buy' and a target of Rs 3,282 on AEL. 

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) climbed 5 per cent in Thursday's trade as the Adani group flagship returned to profitability sequentially in the September quarter, with brokerages saying the Q2 results came in better than Street estimates. Cantor Fitzgerald, Jefferies, MOFSL and IIFL retained their 'Buy' or 'Overweight' ratings on the stock.

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MOFSL said Adani Enterprises' Q2 earnings performance was better than expectation and the outlook remains positive. The ramp-up in businesses like airports and copper would drive profitable growth ahead for the Adani group flagship, it said adding that the portfolio is moving from capital deployment to value creation, with airports, new energy, and data centers entering the scale-up phase and mature businesses generating cash.

AEL shares rose 5.24 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,612.25 apiece on BSE, trimming its three-month fall to 13.64 per cent.

On YoY basis, Adani Enterprises Ltd recorded a 54.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,492.04 crore.

As capex intensity moderates and incubated businesses move toward monetisation, rising cash generation should support faster deleveraging and further capital recycling, MOFSL said.

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"We believe its market leadership, superior scale, diversified growth portfolio, and proven incubator model position AEL as a leading global infrastructure platform. We largely retain our estimates and maintain our BUY rating on AEL with a revised SoTP-based TP of Rs 3,350," MOFSL said.

Jefferies said AEL's Q2 Ebitda beat its estimates driven by Airports, Copper and Others segments. Strong operating performance also reflected in PAT beat, it said.

"In our base case, we estimate Ebitda and PAT CAGRs at 23 per cent and 48 per cent over FY26-FY31E. We expect Airport segment to benefit from the recent revision in aero tariffs, growth in non-aero business, and contributions from NMIAL Airport. Data Center ramp-up is on track. Airports contribute 50 per cent of target EV for the stock. We value AEL at Rs 3,830, based on EV/Ebitda for individual businesses," it said.

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Cantor Fitzgerald suggested 'Overweight' and a target of Rs 3,254. IIFL has 'Buy' and a target of Rs 3,282 on AEL.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 1:56 PM IST
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