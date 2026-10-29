Adani Enterprises shares: AEL targets by Cantor Fitzgerald, MOFSL, IIFL and Jefferies

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) climbed 5 per cent in Thursday's trade as the Adani group flagship returned to profitability sequentially in the September quarter, with brokerages saying the Q2 results came in better than Street estimates. Cantor Fitzgerald, Jefferies, MOFSL and IIFL retained their 'Buy' or 'Overweight' ratings on the stock.
MOFSL said Adani Enterprises' Q2 earnings performance was better than expectation and the outlook remains positive. The ramp-up in businesses like airports and copper would drive profitable growth ahead for the Adani group flagship, it said adding that the portfolio is moving from capital deployment to value creation, with airports, new energy, and data centers entering the scale-up phase and mature businesses generating cash.