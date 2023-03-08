Adani Enterprises shares cross Rs 2000 level; up 100% from 52-week low

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd extended their gains for the sixth straight session on Wednesday. The stock jumped 5 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 2085.45 on BSE.

On Monday, it jumped 5.51 per cent to settle at Rs 1,982.85 over its previous close of Rs 1,879.35. The stock has recovered 105 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 1017.

National Stock Exchange on Monday removed Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship arm of the embattled Adani Group, from the additional surveillance measure framework a month after imposing it. The Adani firm will come out of the short-term ASM framework on March 8.

Last month, NSE imposed ASM on three Adani Group firms -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements -- in the wake of US short-seller Hindenburg Research's scathing report leading to volatility in these stocks. However, a few days later Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements were removed from the ASM framework.

Adani group also said it has repaid share-based financing of Rs 7,374 crore and would prepay all such remaining loans by the end of the month.

The development came after SB Adani Family Trust last week sold Rs 15,446 crore worth of stakes in four Adani group firms to US-based GQG Partners.

Last week, GQG Partners via block deals bought 38,701,168 Adani Enterprises shares at Rs 1,410.86 apiece for Rs 5,460 crore.