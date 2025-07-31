Adani Enterprises shares drop 4% as Q1 profit halves to Rs 734 crore

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd declined 4.33 per cent in Thursday's trade, hitting a low of Rs 2,422.35, after the Adani Group flagship reported a 49.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26).

Net profit for the quarter fell to Rs 734.41 crore, down from Rs 1,454.50 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also declined 8.90 per cent to Rs 25,472.40 crore, compared with Rs 27,961.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 12 per cent to Rs 3,786 crore from Rs 4,300 crore.

It stated that the quarterly results were primarily affected by a decline in trade volumes and fluctuations in index prices within its IRM and commercial mining segments.

Adani Enterprises stated that its incubation-led business model stands validated by the latest results, with EBITDA from its incubating businesses rising 5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,800 crore.

The company added that several large infrastructure assets are set to become operational during the current fiscal year, showcasing its project execution strength -- a development expected to unlock EBITDA and drive long-term value creation.

"Adani Enterprises has established itself as one of the world's most successful infrastructure incubators," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "The substantial rise in EBITDA contribution from our incubating businesses reflects strength and scalability of our operating model. This performance has been led by our Airports business, which delivered an exceptional 61 per cent YoY growth in EBITDA."

As of June 2025, promoters held a 73.97 per cent stake in the company.