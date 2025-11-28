Shares of Adani Enterprises are in news today after the flagship firm of Adani Group said its arm Adani Defence Systems and Technologies has inked a pact to buy 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Solutions Pvt. Limited

(FSS) and Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt. Limited (FSTC), sabsidiary of FSS.

Adani Enterprises stock ended 2.90% lower at Rs 2349.90 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.90 lakh crore. Total 1.01 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 23.17 crore on BSE.

"We would like to inform that Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Horizon Aero Solutions Limited (HASL) (subsidiary of ADSTL having 50% held by ADSTL and 50% held by Prime Aero Services LLP), have signed share purchase agreements dated November 27, 2025 with Flight Simulation Solutions Pvt. Limited (FSS) and Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt. Limited (FSTC), subsidiary of FSS and their existing shareholders to acquire effectively 72.8% stake in FSTC," said Adani Enterprises.

Adani Enterprises shares in news today, here's why