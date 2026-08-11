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Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises shares in focus as US court drops charges against Gautam Adani

Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises shares in focus as US court drops charges against Gautam Adani

The District NY Court has dismissed the indictment against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain with prejudice pursuant to its order dated August 10, 2026, Adani Green informed NSE and BSE.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 8:10 AM IST
Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises shares in focus as US court drops charges against Gautam AdaniAdani Green said the US DOJ had filed a motion seeking dismissal with prejudice of the charges in the indictment against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, Vneet Jaain and other defendants.

Adani Group stocks, including Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd, are in focus on Tuesday after Adani Green informed the stock exchanges that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped charges against Gautam S Adani, Sagar R Adani and Vneet S Jaain in the indictment.

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Adani Green said the US DOJ had filed a motion seeking dismissal with prejudice of the charges in the indictment against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, Vneet Jaain and other defendants. A dismissal with prejudice means the charges are permanently dismissed and the case cannot be reopened or refiled based on the same allegations.

"The US DOJ further reviewed the charges and decided in its prosecutorial discretion to dismiss this case. In view of the same, US Eastern District NY Court has dismissed the indictment against Mr. Gautam S. Adani, Mr. Sagar R. Adani, Vneet S. Jaain with prejudice pursuant to its order dated August 10, 2026," Adani Green said.  
To recall, a criminal indictment was filed before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York by the DOJ, following which Gautam Adani and others were charged with alleged securities fraud conspiracy, alleged wire fraud conspiracy, and alleged securities fraud.

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"District NY Court has dismissed the indictment against Gautam S. Adani, Mr. Sagar R. Adani and Mr. Vneet S. Jaain with prejudice pursuant to its order dated August 10, 2026," Adani Green said.

What Gautam Adani says
In a post on X, Gautam Adani said: "I welcome the US court’s decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process. Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering. My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India’s capacity for justice."

He added: "We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves. That is our commitment."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 8:09 AM IST
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