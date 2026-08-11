"The US DOJ further reviewed the charges and decided in its prosecutorial discretion to dismiss this case. In view of the same, US Eastern District NY Court has dismissed the indictment against Mr. Gautam S. Adani, Mr. Sagar R. Adani, Vneet S. Jaain with prejudice pursuant to its order dated August 10, 2026," Adani Green said.

To recall, a criminal indictment was filed before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York by the DOJ, following which Gautam Adani and others were charged with alleged securities fraud conspiracy, alleged wire fraud conspiracy, and alleged securities fraud.

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"District NY Court has dismissed the indictment against Gautam S. Adani, Mr. Sagar R. Adani and Mr. Vneet S. Jaain with prejudice pursuant to its order dated August 10, 2026," Adani Green said.

What Gautam Adani says

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said: "I welcome the US court’s decision with humility and deep respect for the judicial process. Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering. My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India’s capacity for justice."

He added: "We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves. That is our commitment."