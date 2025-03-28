Adani Green arm wins solar power order in Rajasthan, check  stock reaction 

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd rose over a percent in early deals after Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve Limited (AREH12L), a wholly owned subsidiary, received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for supply of 400 MW solar power. The order is from grid connected solar PV power project to be developed in Rajasthan at a tariff of Rs. 2.57/kWh for 25 years. LOA is for supply of power for 25 years.



Adani Green Energy stock climbed 1.18% to Rs 971 on BSE. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.53 lakh crore. Total 1.19 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.48 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock is down 47% in a year and lost 51.15% in six months.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2173.65 on June 3, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.

It has a high beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility in the last one year. The Adani Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of 60.7. Adani Green shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Adani Green Energy reported over 85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore for the December 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues from power supply. The company reported a net profit of Rs 256 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from power supply climbed to Rs 1,993 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,765 crore in the same period year ago.