Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas shares rise up to 14% today; here's why 

Shares of Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy rallied up to 14% in early deals on Wednesday on the back of their Q2 earnings. Adani Total Gas stock climbed 9% to Rs 675 against the previous close of Rs 621.15.

Adani Green Energy shares rose 14% to Rs 1145. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.80 lakh crore. Total 23.80 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 259.12 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock is down 32% in a year and lost 46.85% in three years.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1733.85 on November 6, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.

It has a high beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility in the last one year. The Adani Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of 42.3. Adani Green shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.



Coming back to Adani Total Gas, the company's market cap stood at Rs 71,927 crore. Adani Total Gas stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

A total of 25.52 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 278.25 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Total Gas stands at 46.9, signaling it's neither oversold nor overbought on charts. Adani Total Gas stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. Shares of Adani Total Gas stock are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Adani Green Q2 earnings

Adani Green Energy reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit. Profit climbed to Rs 644 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of FY26 compared with Rs 515 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations in Q2 stood largely unchanged at Rs 3,008 crore against Rs 3,005 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from power supply climbed 20 per cent to Rs 2,776 crore from Rs 2,308 crore a year earlier, supported by higher generation from new renewable energy (RE) capacities.

The strong growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash profit was driven by a 5.5 GW addition in greenfield capacity, the use of advanced renewable technologies and improved performance at newly commissioned plants in resource-rich regions such as Khavda in Gujarat and Rajasthan, the company said.

Adani Total Gas Q2 earnings

Adani Total Gas reported a net profit of Rs 164 crore in the second quarter, down 11.9% from Rs 186 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter climbed 19.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,576.4 crore from Rs 1,318.5 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by higher volumes across its CNG and PNG segments.

EBITDA in the last quarter stood at Rs 295.1 crore, a fall of 3.5% from Rs 305.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s operating margin fell to 18.7% from 23.2% in Q2 FY25.

On the operational front, combined CNG and PNG volumes rose 16% YoY to 280 MMSCM. The CNG network was expanded to 662 stations with 12 new additions, while PNG household connections crossed the one million mark, reaching 1.02 million homes.

Industrial and commercial connections climbed to 9,603, with 147 new consumers added. The company also completed a cumulative 14,524 Inch Km of steel pipeline network.