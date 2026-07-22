Adani Green Energy Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 19%, revenue at Rs 4,280 crore 

Shares of Adani Green Energy slipped over 4% on Wednesday after the Adani Group firm reported its Q1 earnings. Adani Green Energy reported a 19% rise in net profit to Rs 983 crore in Q1 against the profit of Rs 824 crore in the year ago period. However, total income in Q1 rose 16.4% to Rs 4663 crore against Rs 4006 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 11.9% to Rs 4280 crore in Q1 against Rs 3312 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA rose 31% to Rs 3,985 crore in Q1 against Rs 3,042 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin rose to 90% from 80% a year ago.

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Earnings per share (EPS) in Q1 rose to Rs 5.05 against Rs 4.26 in the year ago quarter.

The earnings were announced during market hours today. Adani Green Energy stock closed 4.48% lower at Rs 1472.85. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.42 lakh crore.