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Adani Green Energy Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 19%, revenue at Rs 4,280 crore 

Adani Green Energy Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 19%, revenue at Rs 4,280 crore 

Adani Green Energy Q1 earnings: Total income in Q1 rose 16.4% to Rs 4663 crore against Rs 4006 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 22, 2026 4:54 PM IST
Adani Green Energy Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 19%, revenue at Rs 4,280 crore Revenue from operations rose 11.9% to Rs 4280 crore in Q1 against Rs 3312 crore in the year ago period.

Shares of Adani Green Energy slipped over 4% on Wednesday after the Adani Group firm reported its Q1 earnings. Adani Green Energy reported a 19% rise in net profit to Rs 983 crore in Q1 against the profit of Rs 824 crore in the year ago period.  However, total income in Q1 rose 16.4% to Rs 4663 crore against Rs 4006 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.  Revenue from operations rose 11.9% to Rs 4280 crore in Q1 against Rs 3312 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA rose 31% to Rs 3,985 crore in Q1 against Rs 3,042 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin rose to 90% from 80% a year ago. 

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Earnings per share (EPS)  in Q1 rose to Rs 5.05 against Rs 4.26 in the year ago quarter.

The earnings  were announced during market hours today. Adani Green Energy stock closed 4.48% lower at Rs 1472.85. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.42 lakh crore.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026 4:54 PM IST
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