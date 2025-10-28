Adani Green Energy Q2 profit rises 25% YoY to Rs 644 crore; revenue at Rs 3,008 crore

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 644 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of FY26, compared with Rs 515 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the July–September quarter stood largely unchanged at Rs 3,008 crore against Rs 3,005 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from power supply increased 20 per cent to Rs 2,776 crore from Rs 2,308 crore a year earlier, supported by higher generation from new renewable energy (RE) capacities.

The company said its strong growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash profit was driven by a 5.5 GW addition in greenfield capacity, the use of advanced renewable technologies and improved performance at newly commissioned plants in resource-rich regions such as Khavda in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said the company added 2.4 GW of renewable capacity in the first half of FY26 and remains on track to achieve its 5 GW capacity addition target for the fiscal year. "We are making steady progress in our largest ongoing development of a 30 GW renewable energy project at Khavda in Gujarat," he said.

As of September 2025, AGEL's operational capacity stood at 16.7 GW, maintaining its position as India's largest RE operator. During the first half of FY26, the company produced 19.6 billion units of clean energy, equivalent to the annual consumption of a country like Croatia.

AGEL's quarterly results were announced after market hours. The stock closed 1.21 per cent lower at Rs 1,004.55 on BSE.