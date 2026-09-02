Adani Green Energy shares climb 3% despite market selloff; here's why

Adani Green Energy Ltd shares jumped 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the renewable energy company said its wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Six A Limited operationalised a 139 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat. With the operationalisation of the project, Adani Green Energy's total operational renewable generation capacity has reached 20,280.80 MW, while its total operational BESS capacity stands at 3,551 MWh, the Adani group firm informed stock exchanges on Tuesday.
The stock opened at Rs 1,250 apiece on BSE over its previous close of Rs 1,260. It hit a high of Rs 1,296.25 so far. At the day's high, the stock was up 2.88 per cent. The stock's rise came despite a broader market selloff, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty falling nearly 1 per cent each. The Nifty Energy index was up 0.02 per cent, while Adani Green Energy was among the better-performing index stocks.