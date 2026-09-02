Adani Green Energy shares climb 3% despite market selloff; here's why

"Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 2.05 p.m. on September 01, 2026 to commercially operationalise this plant," Adani Green Energy said in a release to stock exchanges.

The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target price for Adani Green Energy stands at Rs 1,570.45, implying around 25 per cent potential upside. The stock has 10 'Buy' recommendations and one 'Sell' call.

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The stock was also in focus last month after Adani Green Energy said the US Department of Justice (DOJ) had moved to dismiss charges against Gautam S Adani, Sagar R Adani and Vneet S Jaain in the indictment. The US Eastern District of New York subsequently dismissed the indictment against them with prejudice pursuant to its August 10, 2026 order.

"The US DOJ further reviewed the charges and decided in its prosecutorial discretion to dismiss this case," Adani Green Energy said.

To recall, the DOJ had earlier filed a criminal indictment before the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging Gautam Adani and others with alleged securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud.