Adani Green Energy shares in a downtrend, analysts stay cautious; here's why

Shares of Adani Green Energy have delivered negative returns this year, reflecting the short-term weakness in the Adani Group stock. In fact, the stock has fallen 30% from its 52-week high of Rs 1,445 reached on December 8, 2024.

Adani Green Energy stock slipped 4% this year but rose 4% in a year. The modest yearly returns signal a slowdown in growth for the stock in the long term. Adani Green Energy shares slipped 50% and fell 12.17% in three years and five years, respectively. However, the stock could rise just 7.25% in two years.

In the current session, Adani Green Energy shares were trading on a flat note at Rs 1002.90 against the previous close of Rs 1009.55. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.62 lakh crore. Total 1.13 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.38 crore.

Earlier, Adani Green Energy stock opened higher at Rs 1016.85 today. The large cap stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.

The Adani Group's stock is trading neither in oversold nor in the overbought zone, with its relative strength index (RSI) at 39.4. Adani Green shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day but higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Osho Krishan from Angel One says, "Adani Green Energy has been navigating a consolidation phase, characterised by a gradual appreciation in price over an extended duration. Recently, the stock has surpassed the 200-DSMA after a prolonged period, signaling a potential shift toward a bullish trend. From a technical perspective, the bullish gap around the level of Rs 990 is expected to provide support against short-term price fluctuations, with the 200 DSMA at Rs 970 serving as an additional support level. Conversely, the price range of Rs 1100- Rs 1155 is identified as a significant resistance zone. A successful breach of this resistance could initiate the next phase of upward momentum for the stock."

A R Ramachandran SEBI registered Research Analyst, Tips2trades said, "Adani Green stock price is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 1037.5. A daily close below the support of Rs 1024 could lead to a target of Rs 961 in the near term."