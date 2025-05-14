Adani Green Energy shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Green Energy are in news today after the firm said its subsidiary has operationalised incremental solar power project of 50 MW at Khavda, Gujarat. AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,340.9 MW on operationalisation of this plant.

"Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 5.47 a.m. on May 14, 2025 to operationalize the plant from May 15, 2025," said the firm.

Adani Green Energy stock climbed 1.77% to Rs 957.95 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.51 lakh crore. Total 7.07 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 67.62 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock has fallen 44% in a year and lost 35% in six months.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2173.65 on June 3, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.

It has a high beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility in the last one year. The Adani Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of 55.6. Adani Green shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Limited, subsidiary of the Company has operationalised incremental solar power project of 50 MW at Khavda, Gujarat. With operationalisation of this plant, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,340.9 MW.

Adani Green Energy reported an over 24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 383 crore for the March 2025 quarter. The company logged a net profit of Rs 310 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 21.6% to Rs 3073 crore in the quarter from Rs 2527 crore in the same period year ago.