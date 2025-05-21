Adani Green Energy shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Green Energy are in news today after the firm said its stepdown subsidiary has operationalised incremental solar power project of 187.5 MW at Khavda, Gujarat. AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,528.4 MW on operationalisation of this plant.

"Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.11 a.m. on May 21, 2025 to operationalize the plant from May 22, 2025," said the firm.

Adani Green Energy stock fell 2.97% to Rs 984.05 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.55 lakh crore. Total 5.11 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 51.20 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock has fallen 46% in a year and lost 30.30% in six months.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2173.65 on June 3, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.

It has a high beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility in the last one year. The Adani Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of 56.6. Adani Green shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Adani Green Energy logged an over 24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 383 crore for the March 2025 quarter. The company logged a net profit of Rs 310 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 21.6% to Rs 3073 crore in the quarter from Rs 2527 crore in the same period year ago.