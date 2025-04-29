Adani Green Energy shares in focus today post Q4 earnings 

Shares of Adani Green Energy are in focus today after the Adani Group firm posted a 25.54 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the March quarter, led by higher revenues. Profit climbed to Rs 383 crore in the last quarter against a consolidated net profit of Rs 310 crore a year ago. The company's total income climbed to Rs 3,278 crore in Q4 from Rs 2,841 crore in the same period a year ago.

In FY25, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 2,001 crore from Rs 1,260 crore in FY24.

Total income in the last fiscal climbed to Rs 12,422 crore from Rs 10,521 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation from the power supply business rose 35% to Rs 2,453 crore in the January-March quarter compared to Rs 1,811 crore in the year-ago period. For the entire fiscal 2025, the EBITDA climbed 22% to Rs 8,818 crore from Rs 7,222 crore in fiscal 2024.

The board, on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, approved the re-appointment of Vneet S Jaain as the Managing Director of the Company, for five years from July 10, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders, it said.

Raminder Singh Gujral has been appointed as an Independent Director from July 10, 2025, for a second term of three years, it said.

The stock ended 3.04% higher at Rs 940.20 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.48 lakh crore. Total 2.87 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 26.73 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock is down 48% in a year and lost 42% in six months. The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2173.65 on June 3, 2024 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.