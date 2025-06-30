Adani Green Energy shares rise as firm's operational capacity surpasses 15,000 MW

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), through its subsidiaries, commissioned 1,011.5 megawatts (MW) of power projects in Khavda, Gujarat. This development propels the company past the significant benchmark of 15,000 MW, specifically achieving 15,539.9 MW of operational capacity. Following this, the Adani Green Energy stock rose 0.62 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,022.05 apiece on BSE. The scrip has risen 7.69 per cent in the past three months against 8.4 per cent tise rise in the BSE Sensex during the same period.

Advertisement

The Khavda power projects contribute to what is hailed as the fastest and largest capacity addition in the renewable energy sector within India. The expansion encompasses key elements of solar, wind, and wind-solar hybrid capacities.

AGEL's operational portfolio now includes approximately 11,005.5 MW of solar, 1,977.8 MW of wind, and 2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid installations. This makes AGEL the first renewable energy firm in India to reach this capacity, leveraging primarily greenfield projects.

Commenting on this major milestone, Ashish Khanna, CEO of AGEL, stated: "Surpassing the 15,000 MW milestone is a moment of immense pride. This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless focus and dedication."

Khanna further acknowledged the pivotal role of the company's leadership and the support from investors, customers, and partners. He noted, "It would not have been possible without the far-sighted leadership of our promoters and the unwavering support of our investors, customers, team and partners who have stood by us at every step."

Advertisement

AGEL's success aligns with Gautam Adani's vision of establishing a global presence in renewable energy. Khanna highlighted the company's commitment to "setting new benchmarks in innovation and operational excellence—proving that clean energy can be delivered at unprecedented scale and speed."

The company aims to accelerate growth, targeting a swift climb from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030. This ambitious goal underscores AGEL's dedication to sustainable energy solutions both in India and globally.

The milestone empowers AGEL to supply renewable energy to nearly 7.9 million households, illuminating thirteen Indian states, including entire regions like the northeast. This achievement not only showcases AGEL's capability but also its commitment to enhancing energy accessibility across diverse regions.

AGEL's achievement coincides with its decade-long journey of delivering clean and affordable energy rapidly, marking a notable period in the company's timeline. Over the years, AGEL has consistently demonstrated its ability to scale operations efficiently, setting a benchmark in the renewable energy sector.

Advertisement

Currently, AGEL is developing what will become the world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, projected to have a capacity of 30,000 MW when completed. This project represents a monumental step forward, not just for AGEL but for the global renewable energy landscape.

This ambitious project spans 538 square kilometres of barren land in Kutch, Gujarat, an area five times the size of Paris, and is set to be visible from space. Such a landmark project underscores the potential of renewable energy to transform landscapes and economies.

Upon completion, the Khavda plant will not only be the largest in the country but potentially the largest on the planet, reinforcing AGEL's leadership in the renewable space. This development is a testament to AGEL's strategic foresight and operational excellence.

AGEL's recent accomplishments bolster the company's market position in the renewable energy sector. The successful execution of these projects could enhance AGEL's reputation in both domestic and international markets, attracting further investments and partnerships.

The company remains committed to its strategic objectives, leveraging its robust operational portfolio to spearhead future growth in sustainable energy solutions. AGEL's focus on innovation and sustainability positions it as a key player in the global shift towards cleaner energy.