Adani Green eyes $250 million offshore loan, first since US DoJ probe; stock up 3%

Adani Green Energy Ltd, a part of the Adani Group, has signed a deal to raise around $250 million from a group of global lenders, news agency Bloomberg reported, quoting sources requesting anonymity. This would mark the Gautam Adani-owned company's first foreign currency loan since an indictment by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the report, a group of four lenders -- DBS Bank, DZ Bank, Rabobank and Bank SinoPac -- agreed to extend the credit, proceeds of which will be used to refinance an existing debt. The tenor of the loan is over five years, and the interest would be around 8.20 per cent, it added.

With that being said, the Indian conglomerate is yet to issue an official statement on the loan injection.

Adani, earlier in July this year, stated that no one from the group has been charged with violating the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) or conspiring to obstruct justice. He made the remark during the group's annual general meeting (AGM).

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Green climbed 2.84 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,089.45.