Adani Green Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 31% to Rs 824 crore on strong capacity additions

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 824 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with Rs 629 crore in the same period last year. The robust performance was driven by significant renewable energy capacity additions, improved plant efficiency and deployment of advanced technologies.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company's revenue from operations also rose 31 per cent YoY to Rs 3,312 crore in Q1 FY26. Energy sales witnessed a sharp jump of 42 per cent YoY to 10,479 million units, with this quarter alone surpassing the company's total energy sales for the entire FY22.

EBITDA for the quarter grew 31 per cent YoY to Rs 3,108 crore, with AGEL achieving an EBITDA margin of 92.8 per cent. Meanwhile, cash profit rose by 25 per cent YoY to Rs 1,744 crore.

The company attributed the strong financial and operational performance to the successful commissioning of 4.9 GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity over the past year. Of this, 1.6 GW was added during the April–June 2025 quarter alone. AGEL's ongoing investments in high-yield sites such as Khavda in Gujarat and regions in Rajasthan have also played a pivotal role.

Advertisement

Commenting on the results, Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said, "During Q1 FY26, we added 1.6 GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity, bringing our total increase to 4.9 GW over the past year—an achievement unmatched in India's transition toward clean energy. Our investments in the massive RE development at Khavda in Gujarat as well as other resource-rich sites are delivering results both in terms of superior operational performance and industry-best EBITDA margins."

He further added that the company remains firmly on track to achieve its long-term target of 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, which includes at least 5 GW of hydro pumped storage along with battery energy storage systems.

Meanwhile, AGEL shares rose 2.93 per cent to close at Rs 1,004.55 today.