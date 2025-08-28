Adani Group achieves record Rs 23,793-crore EBITDA in Q1FY26

Adani Group's portfolio companies have set a new record in quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), achieving ₹23,793 crore in the June quarter of FY26. On a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis, EBITDA rose 10% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 90,572 crore. "The Adani Portfolio EBITDA has crossed the Rs 90,000 crore milestone on a trailing twelve-month basis for the first time, with Q1 EBITDA also reaching a record high," the conglomerate announced. This achievement reflects the group's strategic growth in infrastructure and energy sectors.

The strong financial performance was driven by sustained growth in incubating businesses, notably airports under Adani Enterprises, along with significant contributions from Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Ports & SEZ. Core infrastructure businesses, including utilities and transport, accounted for 87% of the consolidated EBITDA in Q1. Adani Enterprises reported a TTM EBITDA of Rs 16,536 crore, significantly boosted by its infrastructure projects. Adani Ports continued its upward trajectory, handling 121 MMT in cargo volumes, an 11% increase from the previous year.

The Adani Group emphasised its robust cash flow generation, with a record fund flow from operations of Rs 66,527 crore in FY25. The asset base increased to Rs 6.1 lakh crore by June 2025, and the consolidated net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained at a strong 2.6x. Liquidity was bolstered by cash reserves amounting to Rs 53,843 crore. "Sustained EBITDA expansion provides strong support for the planned annual capital expenditure of Rs 1.5-Rs 1.6 lakh crore," the group stated. This financial strength underpins Adani's ambitious expansion plans in infrastructure and energy sectors.