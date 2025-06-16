Business Today
Adani Group reacts to Iranian missile strike on Haifa Port, says this

Haifa Port is a vital maritime hub, managing over 30% of Israel's imports and owned by Adani Ports, which holds a 70% share.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025 9:02 AM IST
Adani Group reacts to Iranian missile strike on Haifa Port, says this The port continues to coordinate with Israel's Ministry of Transport to meet security requirements, ensuring smooth operations.
SUMMARY
  • Adani Group confirms Haifa Port was not damaged in missile strike
  • Shrapnel landed near chemical terminal but caused no injuries
  • Eight ships currently docked, cargo operations running normally

Adani Group's Haifa Port in Israel remains fully operational despite a recent Iranian ballistic missile attack, the conglomerate confirmed. The strike, in response to Israeli actions on Iranian targets, did not damage the port, according to Jugeshinder Robbie Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group.

According to reports shrapnel landed in the chemical terminal but caused no injuries. The port continues to coordinate with Israel's Ministry of Transport to meet security requirements, ensuring smooth operations. This coordination is crucial as it helps maintain the port's resilience and operational integrity during such tense times. Additionally, the port's ability to remain unscathed serves as a testament to the robust security measures in place.

Related Articles

Haifa Port is a vital maritime hub, managing over 30% of Israel's imports and owned by Adani Ports, which holds a 70% share. Despite the proximity of the missile strike to a major oil refinery, there was no official comment on any impact to it.

Haifa accounts for less than 2% of the total volume handled by Adani Ports and SEZ and contributes about 5% to its revenue. This unaffected operation underscores the port's resilience amidst regional tensions. The nearby Chinese port is also reported to be functioning normally, which further stabilises the region's maritime activities. The seamless continuation of operations at both ports is crucial for maintaining the flow of goods and services in the area.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, which has seen strikes exchanged over three days, highlights the fragile geopolitical climate. This incident raises concerns over potential impacts on global markets, especially with Iran's energy sector heavily sanctioned.

The Haifa Port's uninterrupted operations, however, provide stability to Israel's import activities amid these tensions. The port, with approximately 700 employees, continues to handle various cargo types, including containers, bulk, breakbulk, cement, and general cargo, adhering to all operational protocols.

This ensures that despite external threats, the port remains a cornerstone of economic activity in the region. The dedication of the workforce in maintaining these operations is commendable and vital for the local economy.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 16, 2025 9:00 AM IST
