Adani Group stock hits upper circuit: Why this share rise 20% today despite market selloff

Shares of Cemindia Projects Ltd (formerly known as ITD Cementation India Ltd) hit upper circuit on Thursday, despite the weakness in the broader markets, even as the benchmark indices tumbled more than a per cent each. CemIndia Projects is the part of Adani Group, which was renamed in September 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Compared to its previous close at Rs 678 on Wednesday, shares of CemIndia Projects surged 20 per cent, hitting its upper circuit to Rs 814.55 on Thursday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 14,000 crore. The stock has zoomed more than 60 per cent in the April 2026.

CemIndia Projects's consolidated net profit soared 113.63 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 242.17 crore, while its revenue from operations increased 17.42 per cent YoY to Rs 2973.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter. Its ebitda rise 66.3 per cent YoY to Rs 450 crore in the quarter ended March 3, 2026, with its Ebitda margins expanding 440 basis points to 15.1 per cent.

On a full year ended on March 31, 2026, the company's consolidated net profit climbed 60.34 per cent YoY to Rs 597.73 crore on 8.81 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,060.58 crore. The Adani Group firm's order book stood at a record high of Rs 24,545 crores, reflecting strong business visibility and sustained growth momentum.

Advertisement

Cemindia Projects is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India. It has expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures & buildings, foundation & specialist engineering and data center.