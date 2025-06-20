Adani Group stocks rebound; Pranav Adani assures safety of overseas assets

All Adani Group stocks, barring ITD Cementation, rebounded firmly from day's low on Friday amid the rising geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. Pranav Adani, the Director of Adani Enterprises assured that the group's overseas assets remain secure.

"There are concerns, but luckily, all our assets abroad are safe. We should not be worrying about them, said Pranav Adani in an interaction with the media on Thursday. Pranav Adani is the managing director of oil & gas business and a director at Adani Group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, which has remained the top loser since the Iran-Israel conflict was triggered on Friday, June 13, 2025, staged a quick rebound as it recovered 1.6 per cent to Rs 1,356.25 on Friday, from day's low at Rs 1,334.80. The total market capitalization of the company stood above Rs 2.9 lakh crore.

Sentiments began to worsen for Adani Ports as the company holds a major interest in Haifa Ports located in Israel. The Adanis purchased a 70 percent stake in Israel’s Haifa port in January 2023. The conflict made the sentiments negative for the operator of Haifa Port, which was reportedly targeted in response to Tel Aviv's attack on Iranian nuclear and other targets.

Adani Enterprises also recovered from early jitters and was seen nearly 2 per cent up to Rs 2,459.85 on Friday, with a total valuations close to Rs 2.95 lakh crore. Adani Power Ltd gained 1.5 per cent to Rs 544.40 on Friday, with its total valuation nearing Rs 2.1 lakh crore mark.

CARE Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to its Adani Enterprises' Rs 2,000 crore non-convertible debentures, with a stable outlook. The rating agency also reaffirmed 'AA-' and 'A1+' ratings on Rs 1,000 crore NCDs and Rs 2,000 crore commercial papers, respectively.

In other news, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal approved Adani Power's Rs 4,000 crore resolution plan for debt-ridden Vidarbha Industries Power, said the Adani Group firm in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Total Gas were also seen rising in tandem. These stocks rose 1.75-2 per cent each.1833.90. Ambuja Cements rose 1.3 per cent, while ACC was up nearly half a per cent during Friday's session. ITD Cementation was the sole loser in the Adani pack. The stock rose 3.5 per cent at open but dropped 6 per cent from day's high to Rs 787.55.

ITD Cementation India Ltd has secured two new contracts worth Rs 960 crore. One is construction of various project works at Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala, and second is construction of a multi-storied commercial building in Kolkata, West Bengal.