Adani, KPI, Waaree rise: What moved them and what investors need to watch next

A broad market rally lifted renewable energy stocks this week, with investors piling into quality names across sectors. As benchmark indices NIFTY and SENSEX surged over 4%, closing in the green for all five sessions, green energy stocks rode the wave — clocking weekly gains between 1% and 13%.

From Adani Green to KPI Green Energy, every listed player in the space ended the week higher, supported by fresh project updates, financial tie-ups, and ongoing bullish sentiment in clean energy.

KPI Green Energy led the sectoral pack with a 13.24% jump this week, closing at ₹427.8 on the NSE. The surge followed its announcement of a ₹272-crore funding tie-up with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) for its hybrid power project in Bharuch, Gujarat. The project will include 75.2 MWp of solar and 16.95 MW of wind capacity.

Adani Green Energy rose 9.54% to ₹957 after announcing the commissioning of a 250 MW solar power project in Bhimsar, Rajasthan. This brings the company’s operational renewable generation capacity to 12,841.1 MW.

Waaree Energies rallied 10.95% to ₹2,358 amid growing investor confidence. Market analysts see the company as a multi-decadal green hydrogen and renewable energy bet, forecasting 30% CAGR in revenue and 54% in EBITDA between FY24 and FY27.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd ended 6.49% higher at ₹102.5. Its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, floated tenders for land and power evacuation infrastructure for a 550 MW solar project with battery storage near Shimboo ka Burj in Rajasthan.

Inox Wind gained 5.59% to close at ₹171.49. The company was in focus last week after bagging a 153-MW contract for a wind energy project in Tamil Nadu, keeping the momentum going.

Premier Energies advanced 3.02% this week to ₹915. The company is ramping up solar cell and module production in Telangana, with plans to expand into new markets for greater operational efficiency.

Acme Solar Holdings posted a marginal 0.46% gain to ₹202. The company has partnered with GREW Solar to commission a solar plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan, pushing its total renewable portfolio to 2.54 GW.