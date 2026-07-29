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Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises Q1 results today: Key things investors should watch

Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises Q1 results today: Key things investors should watch

Adani Enterprises: All eyes would be on capex expenditure and its debt.  The leverage of the listed Adani group is reasonable, albeit higher year-on-year, InCred Equities said in a recent note.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises Q1 results today: Key things investors should watch Adani Ports: InCred Equities in a July 15 note said it downgraded Adani Ports to 'Reduce' after a 28 per cent rally in the last six months.  

Adani Enterprises Ltd and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, whose shares are up 17-33 per cent in 2026 so far, will be reporting their June quarter results today.

In the case of Adani Ports, the Bloomberg consensus net profit estimate stood at Rs 3,419 crore, hinting at 3 per cent bottom line growth YoY. The consensus revenue is pegged at Rs 10,613 crore.  Port revenue is estimated at Rs 6,936 crore, logistics revenue at Rs 1339 crore and SEZ & port development at Rs 123 crore.

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In terms of operating performance, Port Ebitda for Adani Ports is estimated at Rs 4,905 crore, followed by logistics Ebitda at Rs 245 crore and SEZ Ebitda at Rs 61.36 crore.

To recall, Adani Ports' Q1FY27 port traffic grew 15 per cent YoY, led by healthy growth in container and liquid cargo volumes. "Consequently, we expect 21 per cent YoY growth in revenue in 1QFY27. Further, we expect Ebitda to grow 16 per cent YoY as it expects 222 basis ppoints YoY contraction in margin due to revenue mix. Key things to watch out for: update on capex, commentary on deleveraging/inorganic acquisitions, ramp-up of logistics business," Nomura said.

InCred Equities in a July 15 note said it downgraded Adani Ports to 'Reduce' after a 28 per cent rally in the last six months.

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"Our FY27F Ebitda estimate (Rs 26,400 crore) is in line with APSEZ’s guidance. APSEZ trades at 16.8 times FY27F EV/Ebitda, at a 24 per cent premium to the eight-year median. After a 28 per cent rise in the stock price in six months, we downgrade APSEZ’s rating to REDUCE (ADD earlier)," InCred said.

In the case of Adani Enterprises, the Adani group flagship, while Bloomberg estimates are unavailable, all eyes would be on capex expenditure and its debt, weeks after the company expanded a major share sale, to institutional investors to meet surging global demand.  The leverage of the listed Adani group is reasonable, albeit higher year-on-year, InCred Equities said in a note.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 12:39 PM IST
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