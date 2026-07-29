Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises Q1 results today: Key things investors should watch

In terms of operating performance, Port Ebitda for Adani Ports is estimated at Rs 4,905 crore, followed by logistics Ebitda at Rs 245 crore and SEZ Ebitda at Rs 61.36 crore.

To recall, Adani Ports' Q1FY27 port traffic grew 15 per cent YoY, led by healthy growth in container and liquid cargo volumes. "Consequently, we expect 21 per cent YoY growth in revenue in 1QFY27. Further, we expect Ebitda to grow 16 per cent YoY as it expects 222 basis ppoints YoY contraction in margin due to revenue mix. Key things to watch out for: update on capex, commentary on deleveraging/inorganic acquisitions, ramp-up of logistics business," Nomura said.

InCred Equities in a July 15 note said it downgraded Adani Ports to 'Reduce' after a 28 per cent rally in the last six months.

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"Our FY27F Ebitda estimate (Rs 26,400 crore) is in line with APSEZ’s guidance. APSEZ trades at 16.8 times FY27F EV/Ebitda, at a 24 per cent premium to the eight-year median. After a 28 per cent rise in the stock price in six months, we downgrade APSEZ’s rating to REDUCE (ADD earlier)," InCred said.

In the case of Adani Enterprises, the Adani group flagship, while Bloomberg estimates are unavailable, all eyes would be on capex expenditure and its debt, weeks after the company expanded a major share sale, to institutional investors to meet surging global demand. The leverage of the listed Adani group is reasonable, albeit higher year-on-year, InCred Equities said in a note.