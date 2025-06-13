Adani Ports, Adani Green, AEL, Adani Power among Adani stocks that MFs bought in May

Ambuja Cements Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and Adani Power Ltd are some of the Adani group stocks that saw mutual funds upping stakes in May. ACC Ltd saw MFs trimming stake in the month gone by.

Data compiled by Emkay Global showed that MFs owned 9,472 crore worth Ambuja Cements shares in May against Rs 8,795.10 crore in April. A total of 28 asset management companies (AMCs) held 6.85 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements at the end of May, up 45 basis points (2,03,44,067 shares) over 6.40 per cent in April.

A total of 28 MFs upped stakes in Adani Ports by 40 basis points (83,99,860 shares) to 2.57 per cent in May against 2.17 per cent in April. MFs held Adani Ports shares worth Rs 8,108 crore in May against Rs 6801.70 crore in April.

In Adani Green Energy Ltd, four MFs together increased stake to 0.31 per cent from 0.01 per cent in April. MFs held 51,50,421 shares in Adani Green Energy in May against just 2,147 shares in April, as per Emkay Global data.

In the case of Adani Enterprises, MF stake as percentage of total m-cap jumped to 0.76 per cent from 0.66 per cent. A total of 16 MFs bought together upped 19,23,673 shares in AEL. They held 91,36,984 AEL shares at the end of May against 72,13,311 shares in April.

Among other Adani group names, MFs cut stakes in ACC Ltd by 153 basis points to 10.96 per cent from 12.49 per cent MoM. AWL Agri Business Ltd saw MFs trimming stakes by 11 basis points to 8.25 per cent from 8.36 per cent.

In the case of Adani Power Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, MFs increased stakes by 10 basis points ( 0.76 per cent from 0.66 per cent) and 6 basis points (1.31 per cent from 1.25 per cent). Adani Total Gas Ltd, as per Emkay Global, has negligible MF holding.

As far as the overall market is concerned, ITC Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Eternal Ltd (Zomato), Bharti Airtel Ltd and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) were among stocks that mutual fund managers bought with both hands in May. Max Financial, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), BSE, and Coforge were some of the stocks on MF sell radar, data compiled by Nuvama Institutional Equities showed.